Kenyans Benson Kipruto and Ruth Chepngetich win Chicago Marathon

Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich defended her Chicago Marathon title in a dominant display on Sunday, crossing the finish line in two hours 14 minutes and 18 seconds, while fellow countryman Benson Kipruto won the men’s race in 2:04:24.

Chepngetich built an early lead and established a surprising lead of three minutes and 42 seconds over the chasing group halfway through.

Ruth Chepngetich wins the women’s race with the second fastest time ever, 2:14:18! pic.twitter.com/uUkOBpFBZk — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 9, 2022

Rushing to the finish line with no one else in sight, the 2019 world champion was in a race against the clock as she tried to break the world record, but was 14 seconds short of compatriot Brigid Kosgei’s mark, set on the same flat course three years ago. back.

“I wanted to break the world record… but I’m happy,” said Chepngetich. “Next year I’m ready to go back.”

American Emily Sisson finished second with 2h18min29sec and Kenyan Vivian Jerono Kiplagat third.

On the men’s side, Kipruto joined a large group of leaders from the start and took the lead by an 11-second margin over last year’s champion Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia.

The 2021 Boston Marathon winner barely looked tired as he broke the ribbon in sunny conditions, seven years after his older brother Dickson Chumba won the race, with Tura Abdiwak finishing second in 2:04:49 and Kenyan John Korir third.

“I’m so happy,” said Kipruto. “I’m here to pick up where [Chumba] left.”

Paralympic champion Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race in 1h25:20, enjoying a stellar 2022 that also saw him win in Tokyo, Berlin and London.

American Susannah Scaroni stunned last year’s champion Tatyana McFadden on the women’s side in 1:45:48 for her first major marathon title.

