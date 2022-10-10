Amazonas records second bridge collapse on BR-319

The bridge over the Autaz Mirim River, located at KM 25 of the BR-319, in the municipality of Careiro da Várzea, in the interior of Amazonas, collapsed this year. (8). According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the highway was already closed by the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit) and there are no reports of injuries.

In a press release, the PRF informed that, together with the responsible bodies, the causes of the collapse are under investigation. In addition, measures are being studied to restore vehicular traffic and pedestrian crossing in the locality, in an emergency manner.

This is the second bridge to collapse in the region. At the end , the bridge over the Curuçá River, also in Careiro da Várzea, killed at least three people and injured 14, the Fire Department said. Vehicles sank in the river after the bridge collapsed on the morning of the 28th.