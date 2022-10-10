Plane tire bursts and blocks runway at Congonhas Airport

The tire on the landing gear of a small plane burst this afternoon (9), at Congonhas Airport, in the south zone of the capital of São Paulo. Five people were on board, but, according to the Brazilian Airport Infrastructure Company (Infraero), no one was injured.

The accident, which occurred at 1:32 pm, caused the closure of the main airport runway. By 5pm, dozens of arrivals and departures had been cancelled.

According to Infraero, “all the technical teams were called and the necessary measures were taken immediately to remove the aircraft as quickly as possible”.