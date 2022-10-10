BrazilBrazil

Plane tire bursts and blocks runway at Congonhas Airport

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The tire on the landing gear of a small plane burst this afternoon (9), at Congonhas Airport, in the south zone of the capital of São Paulo. Five people were on board, but, according to the Brazilian Airport Infrastructure Company (Infraero), no one was injured.

The accident, which occurred at 1:32 pm, caused the closure of the main airport runway. By 5pm, dozens of arrivals and departures had been cancelled.

According to Infraero, “all the technical teams were called and the necessary measures were taken immediately to remove the aircraft as quickly as possible”.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Japan Culture Festival starts in Petrópolis (RJ) on Wednesday

19 mins ago

Kenyans Benson Kipruto and Ruth Chepngetich win Chicago Marathon

41 mins ago

Amazonas records second bridge collapse on BR-319

1 hour ago

Minas Gerais has second death from monkeypox confirmed

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.