Minas Gerais has second death from monkeypox confirmed

The City Hall of Pouso Alegre (MG) confirmed, this Sunday (9), the death of a person by monkeypox. According to a statement, the victim is a 21-year-old boy, with comorbidities, who had been hospitalized since .

Currently, in the municipality, there are 4 confirmed cases (one of them being the patient who died and the others who went through home isolation), 1 under analysis and 45 discarded.

Disease in Brazil

According to a bulletin released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (7), so far, there are 8,340 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Brazil. Another 4,586 are being monitored. The state of São Paulo has the highest number of cases (3,843), followed by Rio de Janeiro. (1,120) and Minas Gerais (514). With the death reported this Sunday, the country already records two deaths in Minas Gerais and another two in Rio .

Known internationally as monkeypox, monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus and transmitted by close or intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. Contact can be through a hug, kiss, massage, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that have been used by the patient.

Vaccine

According to the Ministry of Health, the first imported batch of vaccines against monkeypox is already in Brazil. The shipment of 9.8 thousand doses landed in last tuesday (4) at Guarulhos Airport (SP).

About 50,000 doses were purchased by the government via the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) revolving fund. The next batches are expected to be delivered by the end of 2022.