Covid-19: Brazil records xx new cases and xx deaths in 24 hours

State and municipal health departments recorded 482 new cases of covid-19 in 24 hours across the country. According to the bodies, 39 deaths from complications associated with the disease were confirmed in the same period.

The data are in the update of the Ministry of Health released this Sunday (9). Information has not been updated for Mato Grosso, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima and Tocantins. Federal District, Bahia, Maranhão and Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso do Sul did not update the number of deaths.

With the new information, the total number of people infected with the new coronavirus during the pandemic amounts to 34,719,507.

The number of cases under follow-up is 116,328. The term is given to designate cases reported in the last 14 days that were not discharged and did not result in death.

With today’s numbers, the total number of deaths has reached 686,851 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are still 3,189 deaths under investigation. The occurrences involve cases in which the patient died, but the investigation if the cause was covid-19 still requires additional tests and procedures.

So far, 33,916,328 people have recovered from Covid-19. The number corresponds to 97.7% of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

States

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, at the top of the ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 recorded so far are São Paulo (175,121), Rio de Janeiro (75,750), Minas Gerais (63,814), Paraná (45,369) and Rio Grande do Sul (41,123).

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from the pandemic are Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,163), Roraima (2,173), Tocantins (4,205) and Sergipe (6,439).





Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health‘s vaccinometer, a total of 485,051,178 doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied in the country, since the beginning of the immunization campaign. Of these total vaccine applications, 180 million are first dose, 161.5 million are second dose and 5 million are single dose. The booster dose has already been given to more than 99.2 million people and the second extra dose or fourth dose to just over 34.3 million. The panel also records 4.8 million doses as additional, which are those applied to those who had received the Janssen immunizer, a single dose.