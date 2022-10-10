BrazilBrazil

Sport beats Cruzeiro and is three points away from joining the G4 of Serie B

Sport applied 3 to 1 on leader Cruzeiro this Sunday (8), four rounds from the end of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship and further intensified the fight for access to the elite of national football next year. With the triumph in Ilha do Retiro, Leão rose to fifth position, with 52 points, and is just three points from reaching Vasco, the last of the G4. Raposa, with the spot guaranteed in advance, continues with 72 points.

Sport started pressuring the visitors, with support from the public of more than 19 thousand fans on Ilha do Retiro. At five minutes, after a cross ball in the area, Vagner Love broke through, but Luciano Juba conceded a dangerous kick saved by goalkeeper Rafael Cabral. At 12 minutes, another missed chance: the Uruguayan striker Labanderia was face to face with the goalkeeper Rafael Cabral who once again closed the goal of Raposa. Unlike previous performances, the miners failed to score a lot.

Until, in the 20th minute, after a corner kick, defender Chico headed straight, opening the scoring for the hosts. In one of Raposa’s rare counterattacks, Daniel Júnior gave Lincoln as a gift to equalize, but goalkeeper Saulo was attentive and intercepted the play. In the 39th minute, Vagner Love received the ball at the entrance of the area, turned and kicked hard, expanding Sport’s lead to 2-0.

In the second stage, Cruzeiro started more offensive. At 10 minutes, Bruno Rodrigues hit a beautiful kick from outside the area, reducing the loss of Raposa. Despite the pressure, in the 32nd minute, Leão returned to widen. The play started with the launch of goalkeeper Rafael Cabral and Labanderia reached the ball, fired with it and touched the exit of Saulo, sealing the victory of Leão da Ilha by 3 to 1.

Next Sunday (9), for the 34th round, Sport receives Vasco, on Ilha do Retiro, at 16:00 (Brazilia time).



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

