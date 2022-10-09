BrazilBrazil

Training in Quantitative Ecology: registration is open until November 8

Applications for the 3rd Public Call for the Quantitative Ecology Training Program are open until November 8, at 5 pm. Those selected will participate in an intensive two-month course in the area, to be held in São Paulo, and will receive a monthly allowance of R$ 1,500, in addition to the cost of airfare and accommodation, if the student is not from the capital. paulista. The action is an initiative of the Serrapilheira Institute and the International Center for Theoretical Physics – South American Institute for Fundamental Research.

The course will start in January 2023, during the university recess, and the classes will be taught at the Institute of Theoretical Physics of the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp). “The idea is to enable students from any field of knowledge to formulate and answer major questions in the various subfields of ecology, so that they leave the course prepared to have avant-garde thinking on the subject”, highlight the organizers.

To participate, in addition to being interested in a scientific career in the area, you must be studying or have already completed your undergraduate or master’s degree. There will be up to 30 vacancies and those chosen must “demonstrate the ability to face challenging tasks with methodological rigor, critical vision, creativity and a spirit of collaboration”. It is also necessary to know English, as both the selection process and the classes will be in that language.

Candidates should also have basic calculus knowledge: familiarity with concepts of continuous and discontinuous functions, trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic limits and functions, as well as being able to solve simple derivatives and integrals.

The selection will be made in two steps. In the first one, the interested party must deliver a motivation letter written in English, of up to 4,000 characters; send your CV, up to two pages long; and the undergraduate academic record with at least 75% of the credits completed in a higher education institution in Brazil. For those who are studying or have completed the master’s degree, they must present the academic record.

Those selected for the program will be notified on November 21st and the final list will be released on December 1st. At the end of the project in March 2023, the best performing students will be invited to participate in a more advanced course on ecology.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

