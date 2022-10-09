Festival brings together singers at the National Sanctuary of Aparecida

The Padroeira Festival brings together singers of Brazilian music at the National Sanctuary of Aparecida, a city 168 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo. The event takes place, in honor of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, on October 8th and 10th, after two years suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The shows start this Saturday (8), at 8:55 pm, with the singer and presenter of TV Aparecida, Mariângela Zan, and the singer, songwriter and MPB interpreter Joanna, among other guests. The tribute to the Patroness of Brazil will be held at the Tribuna Dom Aloísio Lorscheider.

On Monday night (10), the Patroness Festival brings show by the singer Daniel, with a presentation by the Orchestra of the Musical Education Project of the Sanctuary of Aparecida (Pemsa). The event starts at 20:55, at the Tribuna do Pátio das Palmeiras.

Other guest artists join singer Daniel at the National Sanctuary on Monday to honor the patron saint of Brazil: Alexandre Pires, Maurício Manieri, Thiago Arancam, Luiza Possi, Elba Ramalho and Liah Soares have already confirmed their presence in the production of the party.