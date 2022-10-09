BrazilBrazil

Tarcísio de Freitas visits Entrepreneur Fair

The Republican candidate for the government of the state of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, visited today (8), late in the morning, the Entrepreneur Fair of the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae). There, he greeted voters and spoke with exhibitors. The fair takes place at SP Expo, in the Jabaquara neighborhood, south of São Paulo.

Tarcísio said, during the visit, that he intends to stimulate digital and technological initiatives in the state. “We are going to work hard to promote startups for us to develop applications, solutions that solve problems in the state and also offer solutions demanded by the market itself.” He also highlighted the state’s vocation for science and technology and said that it will boost the São Paulo system of technology parks. “We can develop a lot in the digital area with an innovation hub being fostered,” he said.

Through social networks, the candidate paid tribute to the Northeast Day. “Today we celebrate Northeastern Day, a people with a rich culture, strength and joy, which is already part of São Paulo’s DNA. A big hug to all Northeasterners, especially to my wife Cris, daughter of the Northeast!” he wrote. Tarcísio’s wife is from Rio Grande do Norte.

In the afternoon, an interview on the channel “Talk Churras”, with Paulo Mathias, is scheduled on the candidate’s agenda, starting at 1:30 pm, also in São Paulo. The press office, however, did not confirm the commitment.

*Article changed At 16:42 for insertion of the candidate’s speech

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

