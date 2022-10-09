‘Malicious and targeted’ sabotage disrupts Germany’s railways

Cables that are vital to the rail network were intentionally cut in two places, causing a nearly three-hour interruption to rail service in northern Germany on Saturday morning. Authorities called the incident an act of sabotage, without identifying who could have been responsible.

Federal police are investigating the incident, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said, adding that the motive was not yet clear.

The disruption came as a wake-up call after NATO and the European Union last month stressed the need to protect critical infrastructure, after what they called acts of sabotage on Nord Stream gas pipelines.

“It is clear that this was a targeted and malicious action,” Transport Minister Volker Wissing told a news conference.

A security source said there were many possible causes, from theft of cables – which is frequent – ​​to a targeted attack.

Omid Nouripour, leader of the Green Party, which is part of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s federal coalition, said anyone attacking the country’s critical infrastructure would receive a “decisive response”.

“We will not be intimidated,” he wrote on Twitter.

Chaos before the election

“Because of sabotage to cables that are indispensable to rail traffic, Deutsche Bahn had to stop the flow of trains in the north this morning for nearly three hours,” the state rail operator said in a statement.

Deutsche Bahn (DB) had previously blamed a technical problem with radio communications for the outage. Der Spiegel magazine said the communications system went down at approximately 6:40 am local time. At 11:06 am, DB tweeted that traffic had been restored, but warned of cancellations and train delays.

The outage affected rail services in the states of Lower Saxony and Schlewsig-Holstein, in addition to the city-states of Bremen and Hamburg, with effect on international travel to Denmark and the Netherlands.

The incident came a day before the state election in Lower Saxony, in which Scholz’s Social Democrats are on track to retain power and the Green Party is expected to double its share of the vote, according to polls.

Queues grew rapidly at mainline stations including Berlin and Hannover, while departure screens showed many services postponed or cancelled.