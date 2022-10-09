Pandemic impacts the mental health of medical students

In addition to the mental health of the population in general, the covid-19 pandemic has impacted the conditions of health professionals and medical students. The debate on the topic is important because of the high prevalence of mental disorders that these groups have, said psychiatrist Grasiela Marcon today (8) when participating, in Fortaleza, in the 39th Brazilian Congress of Psychiatry, promoted by the Brazilian Association of Psychiatry ( PBL)

According to the doctor, the suicide attempts of colleagues represent a challenge in the profession.

According to Grasiela, since 2017, there has been a concern with outcomes related to mental health. From that year on, national and international vehicles focused on the topic began to worry about the possibilities of suicide.

One of the reported cases was that of a medical student at an American university who, in the final phase of her course, ended up killing herself by jumping out of her dormitory. “It was a commotion and raised the relevant issue that suicide happens and often happens closer than you might think.”

The tragic event led to the adoption of measures to prevent such situations, said the psychiatrist. Psychological and psychiatric support centers began to spread across the campuses university students after the student’s death, and the professors noticed that, after the interventions, the rates of suicide or attempted suicide in the institution dropped.

pre-pandemic

A survey carried out before the pandemic with 130,000 students from 47 countries revealed a prevalence of 11% of psychic manifestations in this population, and 15.7% sought psychiatric care. A prevalence of depressive symptoms of almost 30% was found. “The majority of students do not seek help, and this goes for doctors as well”, highlighted Grasiela.

Also in Brazil, since 2017, the University of São Paulo (USP) has recorded six suicide attempts among medical students, a trend that ended up being verified in other universities. A study done at the time found a prevalence of depression of 30% among medical students, prevalence of anxiety of almost 33%, poor sleep quality and morning sleepiness that affected almost half of the students each.

In 2019, in a master’s thesis, Grasiela tried to understand which medical students were suicidal and found a prevalence of almost 9% in a sample of about 5,000 students who had already attempted suicide. Among the risk factors in this population are homosexuality, bisexuality, low income, childhood or adult trauma, university bullying, family history of attempted suicide or completed suicide, daily tobacco use, and excessive alcohol consumption.

There are also vulnerability factors. Among the difficulties encountered are early age, financial dependence on the family, leaving the parents’ house, distance from the family, loneliness, cultural differences, greater exposure to stressors, such as academic demands. Grasiela pointed out that 90% of patients who attempt suicide have untreated or incorrectly treated psychiatric comorbidities.

Covid-19

At the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, social isolation had an impact on the mental health of the general population and also of medical students. The fact was aggravated by the illness itself, the illness of family members and the death of relatives and friends. The positive point was in the learning. Of the group of 41 students who participated in the experiment, 37.9% showed a prevalence of depression and 33.7% of anxiety. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 25% of depressive and anxiety symptoms increased during the pandemic and post-pandemic period.

A study carried out in Brazil found that 62% of the mass of medical students were undergoing psychic procedures, 55% ended up reporting a loss of interest, almost 40% felt useless, almost 20% felt incapable of playing a useful role in life and 9% showed suicidal tendencies.

In the medical population, research carried out in the pre-pandemic phase, in China, in 2020, published in the Lancet magazine, revealed that 46% of doctors had symptoms of severe depression; 41%, signs of anxiety and 70%, moderate to severe symptoms. To prevent suicide among both medical students and older professionals, the psychiatrist said it is necessary to identify symptoms early and offer assistance in relation to it. One of the factors that affect professionals is future retirement, said Grasiela.

Among the motivations found in 200 doctors who committed suicide in the United States during the pandemic, the doctor cited the inability to work in the face of deteriorating health, the use of chemical substances, relationship conflicts, financial stress, labor and institutional issues.

According to Grasiela, the way out to ensure mental health is to seek balance, balancing difficulties with pleasurable moments, so that doctors can practice their profession perfectly, ethically, but also healthy.

