Verstappen on pole at Suzuka, close to winning F1 title

Max Verstappen is close to winning his second consecutive Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship at the Japanese Grand Prix, after beating Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and taking pole position in qualifying at the Suzuka circuit this Saturday (8) .

The 25-year-old drove his Honda-powered Red Bull around the famous circuit in 1min29s304, beating Leclerc by just 0s010. Carlos Sainz was behind by 0s057 with the other Ferrari and will start in third.

Verstappen was investigated for dangerous driving after apparently getting into the McLaren trajectory of Lando Norris, but received only one reprimand.

Norris was forced off course and across grass to avoid contact and said he expected Verstappen to be penalized.

But the replays showed Red Bull’s tail sliding, and marshals realized that Verstappen had temporarily lost control of his car on cold tyres.

“It was amazing to drive here again, of course I’m very happy with the pole position and super happy to be back here,” said Verstappen, after taking his 18th pole position in his career and fifth this season. Sunday, he added, “will be interesting with the weather, I’m pretty confident we have a good car.”

Verstappen has 104 points more than Leclerc in the Drivers’ Championship and needs to score eight more than the Monegasque to win the title next Sunday. That means he will be champion if he wins with the fastest lap.

But with rain affecting Friday’s practice session and threatening to fall again on Sunday, the race may not be so straightforward.

Leclerc or Sainz could hand Ferrari its first victory at Suzuka since Michael Schumacher in 2004.

Starting P2 tomorrow. Expecting some rain for the race that should make it exciting. Let’s go 💪 pic.twitter.com/GvxQsqEFNH — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) October 8, 2022

Verstappen was the favorite for the pole position before the session, after having set the fastest time in the last training session on Saturday (8).

But Leclerc looked on the verge of an underdog on his final fast lap, with Verstappen provisionally on pole position, not looking like he would improve on his previous time.

In the end, it wasn’t enough, and Verstappen’s first fast lap was enough for the pole position.

“I lost the tires in the last sector, so I lost a little bit of time,” said Leclerc, who has started from pole position nine times this season but has only won three times.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez was fourth ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

Mercedes have had an unbeaten streak at Suzuka since 2014, but it looks set to end, with Lewis Hamilton, the team’s highest-placed driver on the grid, starting in sixth place.

Fernando Alonso was seventh ahead of Hamilton’s teammate George Russell. Sebastian Vettel, driving at Suzuka for the last time before retiring at the end of the year, was ninth with Aston Martin. Norris closed out the top ten on the grid.

Home crowd favourite, Yuki Tsunoda, driving a Formula 1 car in front of Suzuka fans for the first time, took 13th.

Sunday’s race will be the first at Suzuka since 2019. The Japanese Grand Prix has been off the calendar for the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

