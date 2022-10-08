São Paulo International Film Festival will feature films from 60 countries

The 46th edition of the traditional São Paulo International Film Festival begins on October 20th. The exhibitions run until November 2 with mostly in-person programming. 223 titles will be presented, from 60 countries, which were divided into three segments: International Perspective, New Directors Competition and Mostra Brazil. The opening of the event, by invitation only, will be on the 19th, at Cinemateca Brazileira, with the film Triângulo da Tristeza, by Ruben Östlund, winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival.

Among the honorees of this edition is the singer and actress Doris Monteiro, protagonist of Agulha no Palheiro (1953), by Alex Vianny. She will receive the Leon Cakoff Award and the film, which has been restored by Cinemateca Brazileira, will be screened at the institution. The Humanity Award will be given to director Ana Carolina, during the special presentation of her films Mar de Rosas, Das Tripas Coração, Sonho de Valsa and Paixões Recurrents.

Jean-Luc Godard, who died on September 13 this year, will receive tributes with the Special Presentation of the documentary Until Friday, Robinson, by Mitra Farahani. The film brings moments of a dialogue that lasted 29 weeks between the French-Swiss director and the Iranian filmmaker and writer Ebrahim Golestam. Journalist, writer and director Arnaldo Jabor, who died earlier this year, will also be recognized with the screening of the feature Eu Te Amo.

Five selected titles propose “Olhares sobre a Amazônia”. Among them, an unprecedented documentary by Jorge Bodanzky: Amazonas, the new Minamata. Since 1976, the director has made films about the region. The selection also includes Stepping Suavemente na Terra, a co-production between Brazil and the USA, by Marcos Colón; Alien Nights, by Sérgio de Carvalho; À Margem do Ouro, by Sandro Kakabadze and Uyrá – A Retomada da Floresta, by Juliana Curi.

awarded

The 46th Mostra features films that stood out at the main international festivals in 2022. From Cannes, for example, in addition to the big winner that will open this edition, films such as The Eight Mountains, by Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch, winner of the Jury; Boy From Heaven, by Tarik Saleh, Best Screenplay; La Jauría, by Andrés Ramírez Pulido, winner of the Critics’ Week Grand Prix, among others.

Prizes will also be shown at the Venice Film Festival, the Berlin Film Festival, the San Sebastián Film Festival and the Locarno Film Festival, which awarded Julia Murat’s Brazilian Rule 34, winner of the Golden Leopard for Best Film.



International Film Festival – Publication / International Film Festival

Oscar nominees will still have room. The program includes 13 works that were nominated by their respective countries to compete for a spot as Best International Film. They are: from Costa Rica, Domingo e a Neblina, by Ariel Escalante; from Germany, Nothing New on the Front, by Edward Berger; from Iceland, Beautiful Creatures, by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson; of Iran, Third World War, by Houman Seyyedi; from Japan, Plano 75, by director Chie Hayakawa; from Lithuania, Pilgrims, by Laurynas Bareiša; from Pakistan, Joyland, by Saim Sadiq; from Palestine, Mediterranean Fever, from Maha Haj; from Portugal Alma Viva, by Cristèle Alves Meira; from Spain, Alcarràs, by Carla Simón; from Sweden, Boy from Heaven, by Tarik Saleh; from Switzerland, A Piece of Heaven, by Michael Koch; and, in Mexico, Bardo – False Chronicle of Some Truths, by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

Ticket sales will start on October 15th with the availability of packages through the event’s application or through the Velox website. In the app, which can be downloaded from October 14, the public checks the entire program, makes reservations for accredited tickets and can also buy individual tickets.

The paid circuit will have screenings at Cinemateca Brazileira, Cine Marquise, Reserva Cultural, Cine Sesc, Instituto Moreira Salles, Cineclube Cortina, Cine Satyros Bijou, Museu da Imagem e do Som, and Espaço Itaú de Cinema Augusta and Frei Caneca. The exhibitions with popular prices will be at the Roberto Santos Library and at the São Paulo Cultural Center.

The free circuit will have programming in the open space of the São Paulo Museum of Art (Masp), at the Tiradentes Cultural Training Center and at the Unified Educational Centers (CEU) Perus, Meninos and Vila Atlântica.

On the Sesc Digital and Spcine Play platforms, it will be possible to watch ten and seven titles for free, respectively, selected by the curator of the event.

The complete program is available on the exhibition website: