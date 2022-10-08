Brazil goes to the quarterfinals after defeating Belgium in the Volleyball World Cup

The Brazilian team confirmed its place in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup, in Rotterdam (Holland), and is still in search of the unprecedented title in the competition. The classification came after a victory over Belgium by 3 sets to 1 (partials of 26/28, 25/17, 25/11 and 25/16) this Saturday (8). The Brazilians ended their participation in the second phase of the World Cup with 100% success (four wins in four games). The country secured the vice-leadership of Group E, with 20 points, behind Italy, which has 25.

The team led by José Roberto Guimarães will have to wait for the last clashes this Sunday (9), when the other classified in Group E will be defined (in addition to Brazil, there are Italy, China, Belgium, Japan, Holland / Netherlands, Puerto Rico and Argentina ), and in Group F Serbia, United States, Turkey, Thailand, Dominican Republic, Poland, Canada and Germany). The Brazilians will travel on Monday (10) to Apeldoorn, also in Holland, where the quarterfinals and finals of the World Cup will take place.

The opposite Tainara was the best Brazilian scorer against the Belgians: there were 22 hits (19 attack, two serve and one block).

“I am very happy with our classification. There were two difficult phases, all the players were important to the team and our union was fundamental. Since the match against Italy, we have had very good energy. The next phase will be even more difficult, but we are confident and we have to take that energy to the decisive games”, said the opposite, in a statement to the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV).

Who was also decisive once again on the court was Gabi, who scored 20 points (18 attack, one serve and one block).

“Our classification was only decided in today’s round. We have to wait until tomorrow to find out who our quarterfinal opponents will be. Regardless of whether Japan, China or Belgium come, we know it will be difficult. We will have two days of rest to prepare ourselves in the best possible way. The World Cup is a physically exhausting competition, with many games and we will do our best to reach our best in the quarterfinals”, projected Gabi, captain of the national team.

Brazilian women’s volleyball competes in the Worlds with the setters Macris and Roberta, the opposites Kisy and Lorenne, the tips Gabi, Rosamaria, Pri Daroit and Tainara, the centrals Carol, Carol Gattaz, Julia Kudiess and Lorena, the liberos Nyeme and Natinha.