Study indicates that anticoagulant inhibits replication of the covid virus

A study conducted by researchers at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) indicated that the oral anticoagulant Apixaban is effective in inhibiting the replication of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes covid-19. The results were published in the scientific journal Journal of Molecular Cell Biology and released today (7) by the foundation.

The researchers found that an enzyme that is very important in the process of replicating the coronavirus has a structural similarity to a substance involved in the clotting process, which causes the anticoagulant to interfere with the multiplication of the virus. Fiocruz explains that this type of drug was already recommended to prevent high levels of D-Dimer, which is the end product of the clotting cascade and is directly related to severe covid-19.

“The use of anticoagulants helps prevent severe covid, and we were concerned to find out if there were additional mechanisms for this clinical benefit”, explained to Fiocruz de Notícias one of the authors of the study, researcher Thiago Moreno Souza, from the Development Center Technological in Health (CDTS/Fiocruz).

“This work shows that it does and describes how this mechanism works, proving that this antiviral activity may also be contributing, to some extent, to the clinical benefit these patients have,” he said.

The scientists involved in the study recommend that the chemical structure of the anticoagulant Apixaban be further evaluated so that we can precisely understand how this interference with viral replication works. Understanding this process more precisely can serve as a starting point for, in the future, developing specific antivirals against covid-19.