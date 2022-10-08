Círio 2022: the return of the celebration to the streets of Belém

The 2022 edition of Círio de Nazaré represents the return of this celebration that brings together millions of people to the streets of Belém (PA). The festivity encompasses several events throughout the month of October, with processions, transfers, camps, pilgrimages, masses, vigils. The closing will be on the 23rd, at Casa de Plácido.

The Círio is a “grand manifestation of faith and devotion to Our Lady of Nazareth”, held over 200 years ago. The festivity is recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Instituto do Patrimônio Histórico e Artístico Nacional (Iphan) and declared a Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

According to the organizers, “the history of the Círio begins in 1700 with the discovery of the Image of Our Lady of Nazaré by Caboclo Plácido, on the banks of a stream located near where the Basilica Sanctuary of Our Lady of Nazaré stands today”.

Over time, devotion to the Virgin increased until, in 1793, the first procession was organized in honor of the patron saint of Pará. “Since then, the Círio has been held annually, always bringing together a greater number of faithful”.

In pre-pandemic years, the event brought together more than 2 million people, including residents of the capital, other municipalities in Pará, other states and foreigners.

Due to covid-19, in 2020 the faithful were not able to accompany the processions transmitted virtually in person. In 2021, with the advance of vaccination, the public began to gradually return, but it still fell far short of the usual, gathering just over 400,000 people.

The State Department of Tourism (Setur) and the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese/PA) predict that the presence of these faithful in the city alone will generate around US$ 19.1 million (about R$ 98.3 million ).