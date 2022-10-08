BrazilBrazil

Anvisa authorizes new phase of vaccine studies against covid-19

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) published today (7), in Brasília, authorization to carry out the second phase of vaccine development against covid-19, supported by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI).

The clinical trial of the study will include 300 male and female volunteers who meet the requirements established by the technical team. Pregnant and breastfeeding women will not participate.

Spike Protein

“The Rna Mcti Cimatec HDT is based on the self-amplifying RNA replicon (repRNA) technology, capable of encoding the Spike (S) protein of the coronavirus, developed by the American company HDT Bio. Corp. The repRNA platform differs from RNA vaccine platforms messenger (mRNA), available for the potential to generate more robust immune responses, inducing long-term protective immunity and at lower dose levels, with potential for single-dose application,” the agency explained.

The vaccine development plan is carried out globally and involves the companies HDT Bio (United States) and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals (India), in addition to Senai Cimatec, based in Salvador and supported by the Ministry of Science.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
