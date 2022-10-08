Cinema Column: White Bird super production premieres nationwide

One of the great premieres of the week, in all movie theaters in Brazil, is, without a doubt, the overproduction White bird.

A curiosity: the film is the second film adaptation by author RJ Palacio, after the great success of the book and film Extraordinary.

Now in White birdwe meet Julian, a boy whose life is changed after being expelled from school, and his grandmother, who decides to tell her story of courage and love that happened during her youth, when France was occupied in World War II.

An exciting film for all ages!

The story of Saint Anthony Mary Claret

Another indication is the biopic of the Spanish Catholic priest Antônio Maria Claret, founder of the congregation of Claretian missionaries: The All Saint: Life and Mission of Saint Anthony Maria Claret.

Premiering throughout Brazil, the film tells a little-known story, showing the trajectory of Father Claret, who was canonized in 1950 by Pope Pius XII, and died at the age of 62, always trying to welcome all those in need.

Cine Brasília under new management

One of the most traditional cinemas in Brazil, Cine Brasília enters a new cycle this month, resuming activities in shared management between the government of the Federal District and Box Cultural, a civil society organization based in the federal capital.

To mark the opening of the new cycle, Cine Brasília showed on Thursday the film alien nightsbig winner of the Gramado Film Festival and the first feature film produced in Acre.

Cine Brasília has a daily schedule and offers tickets at popular prices (R$ 20 and R$ 10), for site ticket.com. Tickets are also sold at Cine Brasília itself.

Documentary on TV Brazil

Now a tip from TV Brazil for this weekend: the documentary Traço Livre: The Independent Comics in Brazil.

Presented by actor and screenwriter Felipe Folgosi, who writes the film’s script together with director Jun Sakuma, the documentary presents an overview of the universe of sequential art in independent comics.

It is unmissable, this Sunday, at 23:00 in the TV Brazil.

A festival just for children

Children’s Day is coming and also the 21st edition of the Children’s Film Festival in Florianópolis, totally free, online and in person.

There are 77 short films and eight feature films scheduled to be shown until the 22nd of this month – the number is a record and reflects the good moment in the production of films for children.

The start of the festival’s adult programming, still this Friday (7), will be with the launch of the book City, Gender and Childhood, which addresses three major themes – territory and children; play and public space; and the transformation of the community – and sheds light on one of society’s fundamental commitments: to care for the healthy development of young children.

In addition, the publication brings recent data that show the harsh Brazilian reality, in which 44.7% of children up to 6 years old live in homes below the poverty level. On the other hand, cinema can be a vehicle that brings hope and helps to formulate other hypotheses of life through art.

All programming is available at site from the show.