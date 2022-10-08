With high vaccination coverage, São Paulo ends vaccination in parks

The city of São Paulo decided to end the offer of vaccines on Sundays in parks and on Avenida Paulista. The last action was carried out last weekend. The decision was made considering the high rate of vaccine coverage of covid-19 and the reduction in demand for posts.

Vaccination will continue at the 470 Basic Health Units from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm. On Saturdays, users must go to the AMAs (Ambulatory Medical Assistance) integrated with Basic Health Units (UBS), at the same time.

In addition to the vaccine against covid-19, vaccines are available against polio, meningitis, flu and HPV, among other diseases that are part of the Municipal Immunization Program (PMI), of the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

Numbers

More than 35 million doses were administered against covid-19 in the capital, with almost 12 million related to the first dose and just over 11 million to the second dose. In addition, more than 364,000 doses of the immunizer were used with a single application. These numbers indicate a vaccine coverage of 110.7% for dose 1 and 107.5% for dose 2 and a single dose.

Regarding additional doses, the first application reached 84.1% of the target audience, with just over eight million doses. The second additional dose was used in 3.9 million people, representing 55.7% coverage. This application targets people over 35 years of age.

The immunization service in parks and at points on Avenida Paulista began on August 29, 2021 and applied more than 346,000 doses against covid-19. Applications of more than 26,000 doses were also made against other diseases, including polio and influenza.

Campaign

The secretariat recalls that the deadline for the vaccination campaign against poliomyelitis and multi-vaccination for children and adolescents from 0 to 15 years of age has been extended. The action continues until October 30.

In the multi-vaccination campaign, immunizations such as MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), chickenpox, BCG, pentavalent, inactivated polio vaccine (VIP), oral polio vaccine (VOP), pneumo 10, rotavirus, meningus C, meningus ACWY, hepatitis A and B, yellow fever, DTP (diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough), adult duo, HPV and influenza, the virus that causes influenza.