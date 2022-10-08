With two from Bia Zaneratto, women’s team thrashes Norway 4-1

The Brazilian women’s soccer team thrashed Norway this Friday afternoon (7), 4-1, in the capital Oslo, in the first of two friendly warm-ups for the 2023 World Cup. Adriana opened the scoring at Ullevaal Stadium still in the first time. On the return of the break, forward Bia Zaneratto scored twice in the opening six minutes, and it was up to Jaqueline Ribeiro to complete the scoring, scoring her first goal with the hopscotch. The attacking Ildhusoy cashed for the housewives. Both Brazil and Norway are qualified for the Women’s World Cup next year, in Australia and New Zealand. The Brazilians’ next commitment, led by coach Pia Sundhage, will be against Italy, next Monday (10), at 1:30 pm (Brasília time), in Genoa.

BRAZIL‘S GREAT VICTORY! 🇺🇸 With goals from Adriana, Bia Zaneratto (2x) and Jaqueline, the #Female Selection beat Norway in the first friendly of October! What a performance! Let’s go for more, Warriors! 💪 pic.twitter.com/BUHz5ZySc4 — Women’s Soccer Team (@SelecaoFeminina) October 7, 2022

The Brazilians dictated the pace of the game in the first half. The organization of the defense – with the trio Antônia, Tainara and Kathellen in the exit of the ball – favored the creation of plays by the sides. Tamires, on the left, and midfielder Ary Borges put the Norwegian defense in danger. From the 20th minute, the opponents hit the mark, making life difficult for the selection. In the 32nd minute, Bia Zaneratto: when tenacious the pass at the entrance of the area, there was a cut in the defense and the ball returned to the attacker who took a well-aimed shot, but the goalkeeper Skoglund blocked it. However, the Brazilian goal would come four minutes later: Geyse crossed from the right, and Bia arranged for Adriana to kick and hit the right corner of the goal.

In the second half, it was only Brazil. One minute into the game, Bia extended the score by sending a right-footed torpedo into the left corner of goalkeeper Skoglund. There was barely time for the selection to celebrate, and the Norwegians decreased in the fourth minute, with forward Ildhusoy, after a corner kick from the right. In sequence. Bia Zanerato, who is left-handed, scored her second from her right foot in less than six minutes. After Duda’s corner, on the right, Bia secured Brazil‘s third goal. And do not stop there. In the 27th minute, Tamires crosses from the left for Jaqueline Ribeiro to seal the Brazilian’s 4-1 victory.