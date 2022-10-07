Bolsonaro says that, for the second round, he intends to focus on achievements

The candidate for re-election to the Presidency of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, said today (7) that he intends to focus, in the second round, on the achievements of his first term. He said that he will seek support from the Northeastern voter by showing the social and infrastructure investments made in the region over the past four years. Bolsonaro spoke with journalists at Palácio da Alvorada, after receiving a visit from journalist José Luiz Datena.

Bolsonaro recalled the inauguration of the transposition of the waters of the São Francisco River, which took water to the driest regions of the Northeast, as an important benefit for the northeastern states.

The president also made a point of mentioning to journalists that the country is going through a good economic phase, with positive indices, including a drop in unemployment and a rise in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Brazil is flying in the economy. Unemployment, down there. GDP, up there. Brazil has already returned to the period better than the pre-pandemic. Often the person wants to change. Caution. That changes can sometimes be for the worse,” she said.

Support

The mayor of Maceió, João Henrique Caldas, declared today support for Bolsonaro’s re-election candidacy. The two met in the early afternoon of this Friday at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília. Senator Eudócia (PSB) also participated in the meeting and endorsed the support for the president. Elected by the PSB, the mayor joined the PL this Friday, Bolsonaro’s party.

“I believe in the re-election of President Bolsonaro, I ask that you continue with this look towards Maceió and Alagoas, in a special way. We are also the ones who defend the new generations, who think of Brazil as being less bureaucratic, disruptive and having a government as an inducer of public policies that can generate its own opportunities”, said the mayor.

Bolsonaro highlighted the importance of support from governors and mayors, especially mayors of capitals. “[João Henrique Caldas] is a young mayor, has a high acceptance in the capital and is a capital of the Northeast. The mayors, at the end of the line, are the ones who are most able to change or win votes from voters,” he said.

“We had the support of governors of states with high electoral density, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, then Paraná, Goiás, Rondônia, Acre came, and thus a large circle of support for reelection is closing”, he added.

Even today, Bolsonaro leaves for Belém, Pará. Tomorrow, he will participate in the Círio de Nazaré, which is a Catholic religious manifestation in devotion to Our Lady of Nazaré.