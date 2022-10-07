Minister announces release of funds for universities

The Minister of Education, Victor Godoy, announced today (7) that the federal government will release the so-called budget commitment limit for public universities, federal educational institutes and also for the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes).

In a video released this afternoon on social media, Godoy claims to have talked to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, who agreed to unlock the financial resources of these institutions. “We are releasing a release for everyone, to facilitate and speed up the lives of deans and managers,” said Godoy, without explaining whether the amounts initially foreseen will be released in full and immediately.

Previously, the minister had already said that the decision to limit the use of funds destined for universities and federal institutes was temporary and would not affect the budget of these institutions. Amid the repercussion of the news that federal public education establishments would suffer a contingency of about R$ 2.4 billion, Godoy said that the establishment of a “temporary limit for movement and commitment of resources” was a common administrative measure that , in this case, had been adopted to comply with the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

“What happened was a limitation of financial movement. We distributed this over October, November and December. We call this limitation of movement,” the minister told TV Brazilvehicle of Empresa Brazil de Comunicação (EBC). In the video released today, Godoy guarantees that the release of the commitment of resources complies with the Fiscal Responsibility Law, while demonstrating the sensitivity of the federal government.

According to the National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education (Andifes), if implemented, the contingency would jeopardize the functioning of federal public universities. According to the entity, the proposal to limit the budget execution of educational institutions would be a consequence of the publication, on the 30th, of Decree No. Education.