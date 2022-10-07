Tennis: Brasília hosts ATP Champions Tour stage starting this Friday

Starting this Friday (7th), the capital of the country will host one of the stages of the 24th edition of the ATP Champions Tour, a circuit that brings together great names in world tennis. Among the stars confirmed on the Brazilia Champions Tour are the German Tommy Haas (former world number two and Olympic champion at the Sydney Games) and the Spanish David Ferrer (former world number 3 and finalist at Roland Garros 2013). The competition will take place at the BRB Arena of Mané Garrincha Stadium. This Friday (7th) there will be the official training sessions, with free admission. On Saturday (8th) and Sunday (10th) the disputes for the title will take place. Check the schedule at the end of the text.

Brazil will have two representatives at the tournament, André Sá from Minas Gerais (former 55th in the world in singles and 17th in doubles) and São Paulo Rogério Dutra Silva, (former 63rd in the world), who left the professional circuit earlier this year. .

Tickets on sale now for our next event in Brazilia, see you there 🎾🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/iMWEBI6vMs — ATP Champions Tour (@ATPChampions) September 30, 2022

“It will be really cool to play again in Brazil, to kill the nostalgia a little. Having the opportunity to play with and against these names is going to be amazing, they are great players and friends. Our country needs international references to inspire the new generation of tennis players. What I can say is that I’ve been training for the last few weeks and the intensity will be great”, said André Sá.



The Brazilian André Sá debuts on Saturday (8) in the doubles dispute, alongside the Argentine David Nalbandian. On Sunday (9), he will play alongside German Tommy Haas – Marcello Zambrana/Reserved Rights

Among the foreign tennis players, in addition to Hass and Ferrer, the Brasília Champions Tour will also feature the presence of Argentine David Nalbandian (former world number 3 and 11 career titles) and Chilean Fernando Gonzalez (former world top 5, with 11 titles, as well as Olympic champion at the Athens Games and silver at the Beijing Games).

The event also marks the opening of a new sports center exclusively for tennis at the Mané Garricha Stadium complex.

“It is an unprecedented event here in Brasília. For the first time the legends of world tennis are landing in our capital, it is a great challenge for the city. the facilities [de tênis da arena] are being inaugurated, a new and important center of Brazilian tennis”, revealed Bruno Ferreira, director of the tournament.

The competition will have two teams of three players each. The tennis players face each other on Saturday (8) and Sunday (9), in two singles and one doubles matches per day. The champion will be the team with the most points.

Arena BRB has capacity for 2000 fans. According to the organizers, 70% of the tickets have already been sold.

Schedule

Saturday (8)

12 pm

Fernando Gonzalez vs Tommy Haas

In sequence

David Ferrer x David Nalbandian

Then

David Ferrer/Rogério Dutra Silva vs André Sá/David Nalbandian

Sunday (9)

10:30 am

Fernando Gonzalez/Rogério Dutra Silva vs André Sá/Tommy Haas

Then

Fernando Gonzalez vs David Nalbandian

Then

David Ferrer x Tommy Haas