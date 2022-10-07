President of the Senate will receive Order of Merit TSE Assis Brazil

The plenary of the Superior Electoral Court unanimously decided today (6th) to grant the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the Order of Merit of the TSE Assis Brazil, an honor that honors prominent personalities in the defense of democracy.

The president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, praised Pacheco’s stance during moments of tension and said that the senator “at no time was lacking in Brazil, Brazilian society, the democratic rule of law and democracy.”

Moraes stated that Pacheco always acted “in favor of democracy and against any anti-democratic breach, against any act against the institutions”. Also minister of the TSE, Cármen Lúcia said that Pacheco “has been outstanding in the defense of Brazilian democracy and Electoral Justice”.

As president of the Senate and the National Congress, Pacheco will be responsible for swearing in, on January 1st, the President of the Republic elected in October. More than once, the senator assured, in speeches and in press releases, that the person elected will take office.

The Order of Merit TSE Assis Brazil was created in 2015 and is named after the Brazilian lawyer, politician, diplomat and statesman Joaquim Francisco de Assis Brazil. In September of this year, the honor was awarded to 28 people, including Ministers of Justice and other personalities from the law, arts, journalism, entertainment and academia.