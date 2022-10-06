National Civil Defense warns of storms in the Center-South of the country

A strong storm hits this Thursday (5) the South Region, with strong gusts of wind between the coast of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina. The “strong storm” that has also hit part of Mato Grosso do Sul, west of São Paulo and south of Goiás and Mato Grosso, as reported by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

In view of the situation, the National Civil Defense released a note, in which it guides residents to sign up for alert services, sending SMS with the zip code of the place where they live to the number 40199. “In the event of a disaster, the population will receive a warning ”, he informed.

Another recommendation is for people to pay attention to the alerts posted on Twitter by the National Civil Defense and the National Institute of Meteorology.

storms

According to Inmet, the climate situation stems from the formation of a humidity corridor coming from Bolivia and Paraguay, associated with heat and humidity. The storms will continue throughout the south of the country and, “even more broadly, in the states of Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo”.

Southern Goiás and Mato Grosso, as well as the south and southwest of Minas Gerais, will also be affected.

In the west, center and north of Rio Grande do Sul, rainfall may exceed 100 millimeters (mm) even today (6). In Santa Catarina and Paraná, the accumulated should be around 80 mm, explained the institute.

“The forecast indicates strong winds, with gusts around 100 km/h, along the coastal strip (area slightly larger than the coast) of Rio Grande do Sul and south of the coast of Santa Catarina”, he adds.

Wind gusts

For Friday (7), the expectation is that, with low atmospheric pressure, the humidity corridor will result in a cold front, which, associated with an extratropical cyclone, will cause “strong gusts of wind, mainly between the coast of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina and also in the interior of Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás and São Paulo, but with less intensity”.

In addition to the South Region, São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, central-south of Minas Gerais and Goiás and a large part of Mato Grosso will also be affected. The forecast, for this Friday, indicates “continuous rain in the northeast and north of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, much of São Paulo and south of Minas Gerais, with volumes around 70 mm”.

Preventive measures

The Civil Defense suggested some preventive measures to be adopted by the population in these situations of climatic instability. One of them is to turn off electrical appliances and the general power board.

“In the event of a flood, put documents and valuables in plastic bags. In a situation of great confirmed danger, seek shelter and avoid being outdoors. It is important that the population pay attention to official information and the places where the alerts will be released, in addition to adopting self-protection measures”, says the alert.