Classes and public services resume in Pontal

Classes in public and private networks and public services in Pontal, in the interior of São Paulo, returned to normal today (6), 2 days after the leak of a toxic gas that caused a strong smell causing difficulty breathing. According to the prefecture, one person died and about 100 needed hospital medical care. In addition, about 1,000 people had to leave their homes temporarily, due to the emergency situation. According to the city of Pontal, the toxic substance has not yet been identified and investigations are still under the responsibility of the Civil Police.

Due to the leak, the city of Pontal suspended the service of all public services, including classes in the public and private network.

The Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo (Cetesb) informed, through a note, that it expects the analysis of the images of the security cameras existing in the vicinity of the place where the toxic gas was released. The examination of the images to identify the origin is in charge of the Civil Police.

The day after the leak, Cetesb technicians scanned houses and industries located in the area of ​​the epicenter of the occurrence, but it was not possible to identify the origin of the contaminated mist. The rainwater galleries and manholes of the sewage system (culvert) were also monitored, but no evidence was found.

“As soon as it is possible to identify those responsible for the accident, Cetesb will take the appropriate administrative measures,” the company said.

According to Cetesb, around 9:30 pm on Tuesday (4), a fog hovered in the epicenter region and involved or prevented people from approaching due to the strong and burning odor. The discomfort was felt in a perimeter of about 100 square meters and an epicenter of 50 square meters. After approximately 1 hour the mist dissipated.

According to technicians from the Ribeirão Preto Environmental Agency, the surroundings are made up of industrial houses and workshops, flanked on the opposite side of Rua Alexandre Andrucioli, by a side road.

“A total of four companies were inspected, in addition to a chemical product warehouse in one of them. Previously, the police had already inspected the homes involved in the episode in detail. Both in homes and businesses, no evidence was found. The conditions of the rainwater drainage network, five sewage visit wells and the municipal sewage pumping station were checked, within a radius of up to 400 meters from the center of the events, but finding nothing suspicious”, said Cetesb.

The Pontal Prosecutor’s Office said that as soon as it became aware of the leak, it set up an Administrative Procedure for Monitoring Public Policies to monitor the support offered by the municipality to the population. It also initiated an investigation into the existence and extent of environmental damage, damage to public health and other diffuse rights of the community.

“In addition, the Public Ministry is in direct contact with bodies and authorities, including the Civil Police and the Social Assistance Secretariat, and is absolutely available to assist in the investigation of the facts and administrative, civil and criminal responsibilities,” the prosecutor said. .