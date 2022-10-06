BrazilBrazil

Messi confirms Qatar World Cup will be last of his career

Argentina star Lionel Messi said on Thursday that the World Cup in Qatar, in November and December, “certainly” will be the last of his career.

“Yes, definitely yes, it will definitely be the last one I play,” said the Argentina captain in an interview with a streaming platform. “I count the days to the World Cup. There is anxiety and nervousness at the same time,” he added.

Messi, 35, will play in Qatar for the fifth World Cup of his career and will become the Argentine with the most appearances, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.

With the Argentine national team, he played 19 matches in World Cups, scored 6 goals and the best position was the second place won in Brazil in 2014.

“We arrived at a very good moment, with a very well-armed and very strong group, but anything can happen in a World Cup,” said the Paris Saint-Germain forward. “We are not the main favourites, I think there are other teams that are above us today, but we are very close,” he concluded.

Argentina, which arrives at the biggest event in football after winning the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 Finals, is part of Group C of the World Cup group stage with Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

