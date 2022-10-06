The environment is the theme of the exhibition at the Centro Cultural dos Correios, in Rio

The environment, climate change and the need for environmental preservation are the focus of the exhibition Green Minds [Mentes Verdes]opened today (6th) at the Centro Cultural Correios in Rio de Janeiro.

Just when World Environment Day, instituted by the United Nations (UN), turns 50 and the 30th anniversary of the beginning of meetings to discuss climate-related issues is celebrated, at Eco92, the exhibition arrives to propose debates and lead the public to reflect on the matter.

Until November 19, the exhibition will be open. It has the cultural production of Augusto Herkenhoff, curatorship by Cota Azevedo and Isabela Simões and the participation of artists from Coletivo Zagut.

“Talking about the ecosystem and the situations of the environment is a constant theme of art, whether with the agent reusing materials, resignifying or in more urgent situations about the climate issue in a micro or global way”, said Cota Azevedo in an interview with Brazil Agency.

Visitors will be able to stroll through the works of more than 100 artists in an external space of the Cultural Center. For Cota Azevedo, the topic of ecology is a constant subject among artists, whether through the use of materials from nature, recycled, or even working in the middle to create a work.

The curator added that, in contemporary art, it is possible to observe the reflections that involve the ecosystem with a focus on sociocultural issues and climate policy.

Climate

The exhibition anticipates the start of the 27th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP 27), and defines the next climate meeting promoted by the UN as the theme of the Green Minds. COP 27 will take place between November 6 and 18, 2022, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, and world leaders will be debating climate issues and thinking about solutions to reduce the impact of global warming.

In October 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a report, used as a basis for COP 26, held in Glasgow, and highlighted the need to comply with the zero carbon emission agreement by the year 2050 to ensure the human life.

“We thought of bringing in these artists, each one making a work proposition with the idea of ​​construction, of thinking about the new, really thinking about green. Hence the theme of the environment. We also took COP 27 as a motto to revisit this place in the debate on the environment and thematic issues. That’s why we propose this ephemeral work because they are outdoors”, said Cota.

different actions

As a warning for the environmental situation, the exposure Green Minds will have three different actions. Starting today, she will exhibit the works for more than 40 days in the courtyard of the Centro Cultural Correios.

The second stage will be on the opening day of COP 27 and the third will take place at the end of the event. According to the organization, the works and actions can also be seen through an art catalog, in book format, on an editorial platform and in a virtual gallery.

“In the second interference, when you arrive in the [a pessoa] you will see that they are works that are within a space that proposes to debate the open field of discussion. We have a scaffolding structure, we have a clothesline that, depending on the works, they are in movement in space and allocated in the trees. The proposal is for integration and discussion on this, so we distributed it in several actions so that we could expand the source of debate and bring to the public the interactive idea of ​​thinking together with several Zagut artists”, he added.

In the view of the curator Isabela Simões, the arts have been giving visibility to this concern with the climate and the conditions of the environment, being a recurring theme of works and exhibitions, including Zagut. “These are related works about the destruction of the planet, the coronavirus pandemic and the need for harmonious coexistence. In countless ways art relates to ecology,” she pointed out.

The Centro Cultural Correios do Rio de Janeiro is located at Rua Visconde de Itaboraí, 20, downtown. Visitation can be made from Tuesday to Saturday from 12 pm to 7 pm. Admission is free and classification is free.