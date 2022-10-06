Lula takes a walk with supporters in São Bernardo do Campo

The PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, participated today (6th) in a walk with supporters in São Bernardo do Campo, in Greater São Paulo. The act left the ABC Metalworkers Union and went to Praça da Matriz.

In front of the church, Lula recalled the metalworkers’ strikes, in which he participated during the military regime. “We were on strike, the union board was all arrested and the workers were being organized by the factory commission”, he told about an episode that took place on May 1, 1980.

At the time, according to the candidate, unionists had to take refuge inside the church to avoid repression. “At the time, the late Dom Cláudio Hummes was the bishop of the ABC region and he provided shelter for workers to enter the sacristy so that we would not be beaten by the police”, he recalled.

Since then, according to Lula, the place has become a landmark in the struggles of workers, a category he intends to serve if he returns to the presidency. “We want to have the right to work, study, have breakfast, have lunch every day. We want to have the right to have access to culture, to leisure, to go to the cinema, to the theater. We want to have the right to participate in everything we build. We want to dress well, eat well. We don’t just like second-rate beef or chicken necks,” he said.