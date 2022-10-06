Resource limit for universities is temporary, says minister

The Minister of Education, Victor Godoy, said today (6) that there is no information that universities and federal educational institutions would have cut or reduced their budgets, as denounced by the National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education (Andifes) . According to the minister, what was established by the MEC was just a “temporary limit for movement and commitment” of resources. Measure that, according to the minister, will only be valid until November.

“What happened was a limitation of financial movement. We distributed this over October, November and December. We call this movement limitation. Therefore, it is not cutting or reducing the universities’ budget. [e institutos] federal,” said the minister to TV Brazil.

The statement was in response to the complaint by the full council of Andifes, that “the new cut in spending in the area of ​​education would make the functioning of universities unfeasible”. The entity, which represents the presidents of federal universities, stated that the federal government would have blocked R$ 763 million of resources destined to the entities.

“Within the scope of the Ministry of Education, the contingency amounts to R$ 2.399 billion (R$ 1.340 billion announced between July and August and R$ 1.059 billion now, on September 30)”, informed Andifes.

The minister said that the resources destined to universities had an increase of 10%; and from the institutes, 20%. “There are R$ 930 million more to guarantee all the activities of universities and institutes”, guaranteed Godoy.

He explained that, until last week, there was a blockage of R$2 billion in the ministry’s budget. This blockade was then reduced to R$1.3 billion, which, according to the minister, enabled the release of R$700 million.