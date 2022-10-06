Caixa launches Você no Azul Campaign to settle debts

Caixa Econômica Federal launched, this Thursday (6), the Você no Azul Campaign, which offers discounts of up to 90% to settle commercial credit debts owed to individuals and companies.

Contracts for 4 million individual customers and 396,000 corporate customers are included in the action. More than 80% can settle their debts for up to R$1000.

“We have sought to deepen our activities more and more so that Brazilians can have a clean name. This is an important campaign that helps to start over, people sometimes have difficulties. We give this impetus, which traditionally happens every year. In 2017, Caixa launched a credit recovery campaign, encouraging those who want to pay off any type of credit, except housing and agriculture”, said Caixa Econômica Federal president Daniella Marques during a press conference in São Paulo. .

The novelty of this edition is the expansion of the debt renegotiation offer on its digital channels. About 70% of the proposals of the Você no Azul 2022 campaign are enabled for execution through the Caixa website, the Caixa app and WhatsApp (0800 104 0104).

“This year’s Você no Azul Campaign will lead to a more digital service and over 70% of the contracts of the 7 million contracts can be renegotiated directly through Caixa’s website or through our apps, that is, the digital channel will greatly simplify this process. service, taking away a good part of this audience that would go to a Caixa branch to be able to carry out a normal renegotiation transaction”, highlighted the vice president of the retail chain Júlio Volpi.

Negotiated contracts will be removed from the restrictive credit registers within five business days after the agreement is signed by means of payment of the slip.

“From the moment the debt is paid, within five working days it will be removed from the registers. There are 4 million individuals and approximately 400,000 corporate clients that meet the campaign’s requirements,” said Volpi.

The campaign Você no Azul 2022 continues until December 29 across the country.