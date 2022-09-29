STF: Gilmar Mendes suspends action that collects taxes from Lula

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided to suspend the action in which the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury (PGFN) collects in court about R$ 15 million in taxes from former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In the decision handed down yesterday (27), Mendes complied with the request of Lula’s defense to suspend the action that is underway in the Federal Court. The lawyers argued that evidence produced by the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba within the scope of Operation Lava Jato was used and that it was considered illegal by the STF to carry out the collection.

The minister considered that the decision of the Supreme Court that annulled the process regarding the Guarujá triplex in 2021 extends to all procedures related to the annulled evidence.

“There are other indications that evidence invalidated by the Federal Supreme Court was used by the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil and the National Treasury Attorney’s Office to subsidize the initiation of tax proceedings to the detriment of the claimant”, argued the minister.