Engie Soluções wins public lighting PPP auction in Curitiba

In an auction with seven bidders, held at B3, in São Paulo, the company Engie Soluções won today (28) the competition of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for Public Lighting in Curitiba (PR). The project was awarded for the maximum monthly consideration of R$ 1.1 million, which represents a discount of 71.32%. The reference value for the proposals was R$ 3,835,465.28.

The auction, which grants assets from the city of Curitiba to the private sector, was conducted in partnership with the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). The bank’s Concessions and Privatizations director, Fábio Abrahão, pointed out that this is the biggest public lighting auction of the year and that the asset is part of the Cities Life Transformation portfolio.

“A big transformation that starts through Curitiba. It is an integrated thinking of urban mobility, of metropolitan authority, joint planning, so transforming the life of cities is to transform the country, it is to attract investment and improve the quality of life”, he declared.

The Municipal Secretary of Administration and Personnel Management and Information Technology of Curitiba, Alexandre Jarshel, spoke about the recognition of the city of Curitiba in the urban planning theme and that the project goes in this direction.

“We are going to bring quality lighting, with safety, with traffic safety, with road safety, with safety on the sidewalks, with scenic lighting in our main monuments, in the biggest and most beautiful postcards of the city. Curitiba has this seal and the winning company Engie will carry the seal with it”, said the secretary.

Tiago Oliveira, director of Business Development at Engie, highlighted that winning the auction will be very important for the company’s project portfolio. “We have over a million public lighting points under management around the world. In Brazil, under the PPP regime alone, we have more than 130 thousand points, being 90 thousand in Uberlândia and 40 thousand in the municipality of Petrolina.”