Three people die after bridge collapse on BR-319, in Amazonas

The collapse of a bridge over the Curuçá River, at Km 25 of the BR-319, in Careiro, in the state of Amazonas, caused the death of three people and injuries to 14, the Fire Department said. Vehicles sank in the river after the bridge collapsed on Wednesday morning (28).

Teams from the Amazonas Public Security Department, the Fire Department, the Civil Defense and the State Department of Health are on site, with divers and advanced support ambulances for first aid.

Bulletin released by the government of Amazonas informs that, so far, 14 people have been treated in health units in the capital, Manaus. The state will send ferries to move cars there. BR-319 is the responsibility of the federal government, which will have to rebuild the bridge.

According to the government of Amazonas, at least 12 vehicles sank with the collapse of the bridge on the federal highway. There are also reports of people submerged, so teams of divers from the Fire Department were at the scene.

The National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit) reported that Km 23.11 of the highway, near the municipality of Careiro da Várzea, is closed due to the collapse of the bridge.

