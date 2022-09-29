STF: PF delegate may remain silent in testimony

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Cármen Lúcia granted a safe-conduct to allow Federal Police delegate Leopoldo Lacerda to exercise the right to silence during the testimony he will give today (28) in the investigation that investigates the alleged interference of the top of the PF in prison of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro.

In the decision, the minister also guaranteed the delegate the right to refuse to sign terms in the condition of being investigated or witness, not to be arrested and not to be subject to measures restricting rights. He must also have free access to lawyers.

The investigation investigates the alleged interference in the work of Operação Acesso Pago, launched on June 22 to investigate crimes of influence peddling and corruption in the release of public resources from the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE), an agency linked to the Ministry of Education. (MEC).

The investigation investigates why Milton Ribeiro was not taken from Santos to Brasília, where he would undergo a custody hearing. The day after his arrest, on June 23, Ribeiro was released by a decision of the Federal Court.

Earlier, in another decision, Minister Cármen Lúcia denied delegate Rafael Soares Astini’s request to suspend the investigation. In the order, the minister denied proceeding with the habeas corpus request and said that the case does not involve the competence of the Supreme Court.