Revenues from the machinery and equipment industry fall in August

The billing of the machinery and equipment industry fell by 9% in August compared to the same month last year. According to a balance sheet released today (28) by the Brazilian Machinery and Equipment Industry Association (Abimaq), total net revenue was R$ 28.341 billion.

From January to August this year, the sector accumulates a 5.1% drop in revenue compared to the same period in 2021 and, in comparison with July, a drop of 4.4%. In the seasonally adjusted monthly comparison, the fall reached 2.2%.

Apparent consumption of machinery and equipment, resulting from the sum of imported machines with those produced locally and directed to the domestic market, registered growth in the comparison with the previous month of 1.7% seasonally adjusted. In comparison with the same month last year, consumption fell due to the decrease in acquisitions of machines produced locally (-12.9%).

The number of people employed in the sector registered an increase of 0.6% in relation to the month of July this year, reaching the level of 399 thousand occupied jobs. In comparison with the month of August of last year, the staff increase was 16,891 workers.

“The largest number of hirings occurred in the civil construction machinery manufacturing sector. There was also an increase in factories of machines for the transformation industry, components for capital goods and machines for agriculture”, says Abimaq.

In August 2022, there was a 25.5% growth in exports of machinery and equipment compared to July 2022, canceling the 3% drop recorded in the previous month. in the month. the sector exported US$ 1.26 billion in machinery and equipment, the best result since October 2012. In the year, the sector exported US$ 7.9 billion, 28.2% more than in the same period in 2021 , equivalent to 20% of the sector’s total revenue. In terms of quantity, the growth in exports in the period was 13.7%.

“The numbers came in weaker in the domestic market, but exports continue to surprise with important growth, contributing 20% ​​of revenues. There is still room to increment more than this rate. The negative news is even in relation to the domestic market, which accumulates a fall, it is not heterogeneous because there are segments with good performance, but the fall was almost generalized. The year still has sectors with expressive growth”, said the economist at Abimaq, Cristina Zanella.