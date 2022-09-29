BrazilBrazil

The weather should remain rainy in Rio de Janeiro until the weekend, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet). The forecast for Sunday (2), when the first round of elections takes place, is cloudy for most of the day, with showers and isolated thunderstorms.

According to Inmet, the minimum temperature in the coming days in the city will reach 15 degrees Celsius (°C) on Friday (30) and Saturday (1st) and the maximum, at 22°C, on Sunday.

This morning (28), Inmet issued a yellow warning due to the forecast of heavy rains, this Wednesday and Thursday (29), in areas of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Espírito Santo. The accumulated rainfall can reach 50 mm in 24 hours with winds of up to 60 kilometers per hour (km/h)

The yellow warning means a potentially dangerous weather situation. The institute recommends care in the practice of activities subject to risks of a meteorological nature and that the population remains informed about the predicted meteorological conditions and does not take unnecessary risk.

According to monitoring carried out by Alerta Rio, this afternoon, the operational stage of the city was normal and the probability of landslides was low.

The forecast for tomorrow (29) is cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms. The temperature should vary between 18°C ​​and 20°C.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




