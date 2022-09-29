Eight states announce Prohibition on Election Day

At least nine states have announced that they will restrict the sale of alcoholic beverages on election day to avoid disruptions during voting. In these states, Prohibition will take effect next Sunday (2), the first round of the election, and on October 30, in the case of a second round.

So far, Acre, Amazonas, Ceará, Roraima, Rio Grande do Norte, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná and Tocantins have already announced the ban. The other units of the federation are still evaluating the possibility of adopting the Prohibition Law.

In Amazonas, and Ceará, the ban will start at 0:00 on Sunday and will remain until 18:00 on the same day. In Roraima, Prohibition will be valid from 11 pm on Saturday (1st) until 7 pm on Sunday.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, the sale of drinks in bars, restaurants, convenience stores, hotels and snack bars is prohibited. The restriction will apply between 3 am and 4 pm on Sunday.

The states have informed that they will monitor non-compliance with the Prohibition Law. Anyone who does not respect the ban may be arrested in flagrante delicto for disobedience and failure to comply with orders from the Electoral Court.