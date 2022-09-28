Bolsonaro says Brazil has one of the cheapest fuels in the world

The candidate for re-election to the Presidency of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said today (28) that Brazil has one of the cheapest fuels in the world. He spoke this Wednesday to supporters at a convention center in the city of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. Earlier Bolsonaro, had participated in a motorcycle and visited the Neymar Jr Institute, the player of the selection.

“In economic matters, Brazil is setting an example for the world. Today we have one of the cheapest fuels in the world. We have the biggest social program in the history of Brazil. Brazil is not just the country of the future, it is the country of the present. Who could have imagined it, gasoline at R$4.50. Ethanol, around R$ 2.50?”, highlighted the president.

Bolsonaro greeted the public, saying that everywhere he has been, the patriotic feeling of the population has been growing. “There is no greater satisfaction than traveling through the four corners of this country and, more and more, meeting the happy and hardworking people, wearing the colors of our flag. We have reborn patriotism in the hearts of the Brazilian people,” he declared.

The president once again told his supporters that he expected a victory in the first round and called for everyone to attend the vote next Sunday. “They won’t come back, because we’re going to win in the first round. They won’t beat us. I ask you to go to the polls on October 2nd,” he emphasized.

During a visit to the Neymar Jr Institute, Bolsonaro interacted with the children and young people served by the entity and had lunch with the students. The player Neymar, who is not in Brazil, recorded a video, published on his social networks, thanking the president and his entourage for the visit.