In Minas, organized supporters clash at Fernão Dias

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) was called on the morning of this Wednesday (28) to intervene in a fight between organized supporters of Cruzeiro and Palmeiras, Km 592 of BR-381, Rodovia Fernão Dias, in the municipality of Cosmópolis de Minas. .

According to information from the PRF, the confrontation between fans left four people shot. The injured were rescued and treated at a health unit in Oliveira (MG), and have since been released. Another Palmeiras fan was referred for treatment in the same city, but his health status was not reported.

According to investigations by the PRF, five buses with Cruzeiro fans intercepted on the BR-381, in the municipality of Perdões (MG) are returning, with police escort, to Belo Horizonte (MG). The Minas Gerais team, which competes in the Brazilian Series B Championship, faces Ponte Preta, in Campinas (SP). That’s where the fans’ buses went.

Palmeiras fans were heading by bus from São Paulo to Belo Horizonte, where the São Paulo club will face Atlético Mineiro this Wednesday. The match will be held at Mineirão and is valid for the Campeonato Brazileiro Série A.

The possible firearm used in the confrontation has not yet been located by the authorities and no one has been arrested so far. Teams from the PRF and the Military Police of Minas Gerais are still working on the investigation of the occurrence, which is still in progress.

On social media, the Blue Mafia, the main organized supporters of Cruzeiro, published a note about the episode, saying that it was ambushed.

“Today an unfortunate event took place where we need to act in self-defense to defend the integrity of everyone who is present to follow the show later in Campinas, where Cruzeiro faces Ponte Preta. in this planning that we chose for today, it was to leave at 6 am on the day of the game, because, by the time of travel, we knew that the caravan that came from São Paulo and was announced to leave at 0:00, would have arrived in BH, when, during the of the trip, we are surprised by Palmeiras fans on the road, in an ambush, where they even carried a firearm, which ended up injuring occupants of our caravan”, says the post.