Dollar drops to R$5.35 with international relief

After days of tension and turmoil, the financial market had a day of truce this Wednesday (28). The dollar closed down, after hitting R$ 5.42 at the beginning of negotiations. The stock exchange alternated highs and lows, but closed stable.

The commercial dollar closed the day sold at R$ 5.35, with a fall of R$ 0.027 (0.5%). The price started with a strong rise, but started to fall after the opening of the North American market. At the lowest of the day, around 2:30 pm, it reached R$ 5.32.

With today’s performance, the dollar accumulates a high of 2.85% in September, after spending most of the month in decline. In 2022, the currency drops 4.05%.

In the stock market, the day was also marked by recovery. The B3 Ibovespa index closed at 108,451 points, up just 0.07%. Shortly after 4 pm, the indicator rose by 0.55%, but slowed down in the final minutes of trading.

The global market had a day of relief, despite recession fears in Europe and the US. The pound sterling and the euro, which had depreciated sharply since the end of last week, recovered again against the dollar. US stocks rose sharply with the fall in US Treasury yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Companies Index rose 1.89%. The Nasdaq of tech companies gained 2.02%. The S&P 500, one of the largest companies, rose 1.95%. The recovery, however, did not reach the Brazilian stock exchange, which closed stable because Petrobras shares, the most traded papers, fell.

The state-owned company’s common shares (with voting rights at a shareholders’ meeting) dropped 0.7%. Preferred shares (with preference in the distribution of dividends) closed with a drop of 1.35%.

* With information from Reuters