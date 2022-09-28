Simone Tebet defends reducing the tax burden for industry

In a campaign in the city of São Bernardo do Campo, in the ABC region of São Paulo, the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the MDB, Simone Tebet, defended the creation of a National Reindustrialization Plan in Brazil. Among the points of the measure is the reduction of the tax burden of the industry and the reduction of bureaucracy in the sector.

“There is no strong sector of goods and services without strong industry. The industry is the only one that provides quality employment, with a salary and work permit. We are ready to have a National Reindustrialization Plan in Brazil, through the qualification of the workforce, so that our workers are more productive. It is also necessary to reduce the tax burden of the industry’s payroll so that the sector can hire with a formal contract. In addition to reducing bureaucracy in the sector so that it is competitive, especially in the Asian market,” he said.

Tebet also defended tax reform for micro-entrepreneurs. According to the candidate, the proposal will offer credit lines with lower interest rates and longer grace periods for this group, made possible by the National Social Development Bank (BNDES).

“This is how it is done according to the principle of equity. Those who most need the State need more investment, more partnership. This we are ready to do. The micro and small entrepreneur is the one that generates the most employment and income for the Brazilian population”, he said.