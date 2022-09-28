Prouni opens registration for waiting list

Candidates from the University for All Program (Prouni) who were not pre-selected in either of the two calls have, until this Wednesday (28), to sign up for the waiting list.

To express interest in joining the list, it is necessary to access the Single Portal for Access to Higher Education of the Ministry of Education (MEC).

The result of the waiting list will be announced on October 3rd. The verification of information for those selected in this phase will be made from October 3 to 7.

According to the Minister of Education, Victor Godoy, Prouni offers full and partial scholarships in higher education institutions to students with limited family income. “So we serve those most in need. And they will have the opportunity to study at private colleges and universities, with government grants,” said the minister.

According to the MEC, the program has a computerized and impersonal selection system, which provides transparency and security to the process.