BrazilBrazil

Soraya defends SUS table correction and valuation

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 54 mins ago
1 minute read

The Union Brazil candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Soraya Thronicke, defended today (27), as a priority for an eventual government, the correction of the table of the Unified Health System (SUS). The candidate also highlighted that she voted, as a senator, in favor of the nursing floor and intends, if elected president, to value careers related to health.

“First, let’s update the SUS table. It is not possible for professionals to work with this outdated table”, he said, at a press conference. “We also understand the difficulty of managing a hospital, a clinic, of managing without updating the table”, he added. The SUS table is used to pay for medical and hospital services provided by private establishments that are affiliated to the public health network.Soraya

Soraya Thronicke also highlighted that she intends to use the private health network to quickly fill the deficit in the public system. “The private sector is able to supply the state’s deficit, overnight. It is able to do this because it has the space to do so, it provides an excellent service and the government can indeed pay the private sector”, she said.

The candidate campaigned today in São Paulo.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 54 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Simone Tebet defends reducing the tax burden for industry

12 mins ago

Prouni opens registration for waiting list

33 mins ago

Defense will employ 34,000 soldiers during the elections

1 hour ago

TSE maintains ban on travel images in reelection campaign

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.