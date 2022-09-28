BrazilBrazil

Defense will employ 34,000 soldiers during the elections

The Ministry of Defense announced that around 34,000 soldiers from the Armed Forces will work in the areas of security and logistical support for the elections next Sunday (2). 430 small vessels, 18 ships, 3,000 vehicles, 62 armored vehicles and 47 aircraft, including planes and helicopters, will be employed.

The participation of the Navy, the Army and the Air Force will be in joint operations carried out with public security agencies and at the request of the Electoral Justice in the Federation units.

Actions include strengthening the maintenance of order at polling places and logistical support, such as the distribution of ballot boxes in more remote locations, such as rural areas, indigenous territories and riverside communities. This type of support from the Armed Forces is provided for in the Electoral Code.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




