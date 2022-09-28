TSE maintains ban on travel images in reelection campaign

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided today (27) to maintain the decision that prohibited the use of images of recent international trips by President Jair Bolsonaro in electoral propaganda for reelection.

Last week, through an individual decision, Minister Benedito Gonçalves accepted a request made by the PDT and the Brazil da Esperança Coalition (PT) to suspend the use of videos about travel.

On the occasion, the minister decided that public and private images related to official events held in London (funeral of Queen Elizabeth II) and in New York (speech at the 77th UN General Assembly) cannot be used in propaganda because they violate the isonomy between candidates.

In today’s session, by 6 votes to 1, the plenary decided to maintain the rapporteur’s decision. The ministers Raul Araújo, Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, Ricardo Lewandowski, Cármen Lúcia and the president, Alexandre de Moraes, voted in this regard.

Minister Carlos Horbach voted to release the use of images in the campaign. The minister differed because he understood that, during previous elections, other candidates for reelection also mentioned their governments in speeches at the UN.

lives

In the same session, by 4 votes to 3, the TSE also endorsed the individual decision of Benedito Gonçalves that prohibited Bolsonaro from performing live broadcasts with electoral content at Palácio da Alvorada. The minister understood that the president’s official residence cannot be used to carry out broadcasts because it violates equality between the candidates.

In addition to Gonçalves, ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Cármen Lúcia and Alexandre de Moraes voted to maintain the decision.

In the vote, Minister Carlos Horbach opened the divergence and voted in favor of holding the lives. He mentioned that, in previous elections, held in 2006 and 2014, the TSE accepted the broadcasting of candidates for reelection at Palácio da Alvorada.

Maria Claudia Bucchianeri and Raúl Araújo also voted in favor of lives. The minister argued that there is no advantage for Bolsonaro over the other candidates. “What is the difference between a live done by candidate A with a white background inside the official residence and a live done by candidate B on a white background in a hotel?”, asked the minister.

Article updated at 20:51 for additional information.