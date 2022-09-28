BrazilBrazil

Covid-19: Brazil has 8,289 confirmed deaths in the last 24 hours

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 28 mins ago
1 minute read

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has recorded 685,881 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released this Tuesday (27) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 34,646,577.

In 24 hours, 8,289 cases were recorded. In the same period, 46 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed. Also according to the bulletin, 33,829,648 people have recovered from the disease and 131,048 cases are being monitored.

States

According to the data released, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.08 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.87 million) and Paraná (2.74 million). The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (149.6 thousand). Then appears Roraima (175 thousand) and Amapá (178.2 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data, São Paulo has the highest number (174,604), followed by Rio de Janeiro (75,688) and Minas Gerais (63,776). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,173) and Roraima (2,163).

Vaccination

To date, 483.1 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 179.8 million with the first dose and 161.2 million with the second dose. The single dose was given to 4.9 million people.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 28 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

TSE maintains ban on travel images in reelection campaign

7 mins ago

Sofia Manzano proposes progressive taxes to redistribute income

51 mins ago

TSE maintains rejection of Witzel’s candidacy for the government of Rio

1 hour ago

Vera defends annulment of the Spending Ceiling

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.