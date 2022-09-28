TSE maintains rejection of Witzel’s candidacy for the government of Rio

Unanimously, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided today (27) to maintain the decision that rejected Wilson Witzel’s candidacy for the government of Rio de Janeiro. The decision also determined the cessation of campaign acts and the receipt of resources.

Earlier this month, the Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro (TRE-RJ) rejected Witzel’s candidacy for ineligibility. The former governor is ineligible because he was impeached in 2021 and cannot hold any public office for five years.

Wilson Witzel was sentenced to the loss of the position of governor by the Joint Special Court, in April 2021, for crimes of responsibility, fraud in the purchase of equipment and execution of contracts during the covid-19 epidemic, and to 13 years and 9 months of service. arrest for corruption, criminal association, document suppression and coercion, committed during the 2016 electoral process.