BrazilBrazil

Vera defends annulment of the Spending Ceiling

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 42 mins ago
1 minute read

The PSTU candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Vera Lucia Pereira, defended today (27) the end of the Spending Ceiling, established by Constitutional Amendment nº 95 of 2016, which limits the spending of the three federal powers until 2036. According to the candidate , the measure is “catastrophic” and causes damage to vital areas of the country.

“The spending cap is catastrophic and needs to be reviewed and annulled. It means fewer resources for health, education, and other vital areas that already suffer from scrapping and abandonment. The objective of the ceiling is to continue the deepening of the fiscal adjustment, withdrawing billions from public services to guarantee the payment of the public debt to bankers”, said Vera.

The candidate highlighted that the impact of inflation added to the Spending Ceiling caused the dismantling of social protection in the country. “The ceiling, which froze the limit of government spending, and inflation were a very harsh attack that dismantled the little social protection that exists today in Brazil. This urgently needs to change,” she added.

The PSTU candidate’s agenda today included a campaign and leafleting in Canto da Viração, in São Luís, and participation in live from the Alma Preta Portal.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 42 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

TSE maintains rejection of Witzel’s candidacy for the government of Rio

20 mins ago

President of the TSE meets with representatives of trade union centrals

1 hour ago

Florida vacates millions of residents for Hurricane Ian

1 hour ago

Dollar approaches R$5.4 on a day of tension in Brazil and abroad

22 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.