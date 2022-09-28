BrazilBrazil

President of the TSE meets with representatives of trade union centrals

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, met today (27) with six union centrals. According to the court, representatives of the entities requested measures to guarantee the safety of voters and poll workers on Sunday (2), day of the first round of elections.

Trade unionists handed the president a document with suggestions for combating violence. They expressed concern about attacks on militants and journalists and also called for the adoption of a security plan after the election.

Representatives of the Workers’ Union (CUT), Força Sindical, General Union of Workers (UGT), Central of Workers of Brazil (CTB), New Trade Union Central of Workers (NCST) and the Central of Brazilian Unions ( CSB).

* With information from the TSE

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




